Spain Manager Stresses Yamal's Bright Future Amid Injury Controversy
Spain's manager, Luis de la Fuente, downplays the controversy over Lamine Yamal's release from the squad due to injury. Amid criticism, De la Fuente emphasizes Yamal's long-term role, highlighting Spain's current tactics and their aim for qualification ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Georgia.
Spain's manager, Luis de la Fuente, has sought to downplay concerns around the release of 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal following a groin injury. With a World Cup qualifier against Georgia looming, de la Fuente emphasized the significance of Yamal's future contributions.
The young Barcelona player was controversially released from Spain's squad earlier this week, drawing criticism from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). De la Fuente revealed the situation was unprecedented in his experience, yet his focus remains steadfast on upcoming challenges.
Spain, currently leading Group E, can secure a qualifying spot with a victory against Georgia. As the team maintains a formidable 29-match unbeaten streak, de la Fuente is using the situation to reinforce the importance of preparation and vigilance.
