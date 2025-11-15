Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports Highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo may miss Portugal's opening World Cup match after receiving a red card during their 2-0 defeat to Ireland. Originally given a yellow for elbowing, Ronaldo's card was upgraded after video review, marking a first in his international career.

Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II is set to return for the Dallas Mavericks against the Clippers after recovering from a knee sprain. In baseball news, Shohei Ohtani's win as MVP has lifted the spirits of many Japanese fans, celebrating him as a national icon amid tough times.

Other key updates include Kai Trump's impressive stroke improvement at The Annika, Jaxson Dart's absence for the Giants' game, and confirmations of veteran player statuses across NFL teams as they brace for the upcoming matches this weekend.

