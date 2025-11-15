Babar Azam Shines with Record-Breaking Century in Series Win Over Sri Lanka

Babar Azam broke his international century drought of over two years to guide Pakistan to a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Friday.

The match, played amid initial security concerns, saw Babar score an unbeaten 102, helping Pakistan achieve a victorious 289-2 in just 48.2 overs. This win handed them an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series, which concludes on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, after setting a total of 288-8 on a favorable batting surface, fell short as Babar's century and key partnerships from Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Mohammad Rizwan dominated the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)