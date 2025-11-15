Babar Azam Shines with Record-Breaking Century in Series Win Over Sri Lanka
Babar Azam's first international century in over two years led Pakistan to a series-clinching victory against Sri Lanka in a one-day international. Pakistan won by eight wickets, securing an unbeatable 2-0 lead. Sri Lanka, initially hesitant to continue due to security concerns, set 288-8 but fell short.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:20 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Babar Azam broke his international century drought of over two years to guide Pakistan to a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Friday.
The match, played amid initial security concerns, saw Babar score an unbeaten 102, helping Pakistan achieve a victorious 289-2 in just 48.2 overs. This win handed them an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series, which concludes on Sunday.
Sri Lanka, after setting a total of 288-8 on a favorable batting surface, fell short as Babar's century and key partnerships from Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Mohammad Rizwan dominated the game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes Cricket History with Record-Breaking Century
Pakistan Clinches ODI Series in Tense Showdown Against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's 2025-26 Budget Passes Amid Mixed Support
India-Sri Lanka Unite: A Drill Towards New Heights in Defense Collaboration
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association