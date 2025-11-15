Left Menu

Croatia Clinches World Cup Spot with Victory Over Faroe Islands

Croatia secured its spot in the 2026 World Cup with a 3-1 win against Faroe Islands. Joško Gvardiol and Petar Musa were pivotal in the team's success. Meanwhile, the Netherlands edged closer to qualification with a draw against Poland, and Malta notched a rare victory over Finland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:28 IST
Croatia Clinches World Cup Spot with Victory Over Faroe Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Croatia ensured its place in the 2026 World Cup with a decisive 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands on Friday, ending its opponent's qualifying hopes. Despite a shaky start with an early goal by Geza Dávid Turi, Croatia quickly regained its footing. Joško Gvardiol equalized, and Petar Musa, making his return to the national team after two years, put Croatia ahead after halftime. Nikola Vlašic sealed the victory, scoring from an Ivan Perišic cross.

In Group G, the Netherlands took a significant step towards qualification as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Poland, thanks to a second-half equalizer from Memphis Depay. With one match remaining, the Dutch lead the group, three points ahead of Poland, who will face Malta next, while the Netherlands meets Lithuania.

Elsewhere, Germany secured a top-two finish in Group A after a 2-0 win over Luxembourg, with Nick Woltemade scoring twice. Slovakia also triumphed with a late goal against Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, Malta celebrated a rare win by defeating Finland 1-0, marking only their fourth World Cup qualifying victory in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

 India
2
Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

 Global
3
Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
4
Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025