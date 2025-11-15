Mark Wood Cleared of Injury Ahead of Crucial Ashes Opener

In a boost for England's Ashes campaign, fast bowler Mark Wood has been given the all-clear after a hamstring injury scare threatened his participation in the opener against Australia in Perth. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the pacer's tests results showed no significant issues.

Despite this relief, Wood will skip the concluding day of England's warm-up match against the England Lions following his early exit due to stiffness in the left hamstring during his bowling spell. The focus now shifts to his availability for the Ashes opener, though his role in the first Test remains undecided.

England has been managing Wood's recovery with caution since his knee injury during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse rejoined the squad after illness, adding depth to England's fast-bowling options for the Ashes, which begins shortly in Perth.

