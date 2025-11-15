South Africa Battles Early Wicket Loss in Second Innings

South Africa commenced their second innings with a rocky start as Ryan Rickelton departed for 11 runs, dismissed lbw by Kuldeep Yadav. Currently, the scoreboard reads 18 for 1 wicket at 6.4 overs.

With Aiden Markram still in play at 3, the team aims to stabilize their innings while facing the challenge posed by Indian bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled 3 overs conceding 7 runs, Axar Patel delivered a spell of 3 overs for 5 runs, and Kuldeep Yadav claimed the sole wicket in his brief 0.4 over stint.

(With inputs from agencies.)