South Africa Battles Early Wicket Loss in Second Innings
In their second innings, South Africa faced an early setback with the loss of Ryan Rickelton, leaving them at 18 runs for 1 wicket after 6.4 overs against India. Kuldeep Yadav claimed the only wicket. Aiden Markram remains at the crease with a score of 3.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:33 IST
South Africa commenced their second innings with a rocky start as Ryan Rickelton departed for 11 runs, dismissed lbw by Kuldeep Yadav. Currently, the scoreboard reads 18 for 1 wicket at 6.4 overs.
With Aiden Markram still in play at 3, the team aims to stabilize their innings while facing the challenge posed by Indian bowlers.
Jasprit Bumrah bowled 3 overs conceding 7 runs, Axar Patel delivered a spell of 3 overs for 5 runs, and Kuldeep Yadav claimed the sole wicket in his brief 0.4 over stint.
