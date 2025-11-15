Left Menu

South Africa Battles Early Wicket Loss in Second Innings

In their second innings, South Africa faced an early setback with the loss of Ryan Rickelton, leaving them at 18 runs for 1 wicket after 6.4 overs against India. Kuldeep Yadav claimed the only wicket. Aiden Markram remains at the crease with a score of 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:33 IST
South Africa Battles Early Wicket Loss in Second Innings
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa commenced their second innings with a rocky start as Ryan Rickelton departed for 11 runs, dismissed lbw by Kuldeep Yadav. Currently, the scoreboard reads 18 for 1 wicket at 6.4 overs.

With Aiden Markram still in play at 3, the team aims to stabilize their innings while facing the challenge posed by Indian bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled 3 overs conceding 7 runs, Axar Patel delivered a spell of 3 overs for 5 runs, and Kuldeep Yadav claimed the sole wicket in his brief 0.4 over stint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
2
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
3
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global
4
Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025