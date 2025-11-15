Mikaela Shiffrin Dominates Opening Alpine Ski World Cup

American ski sensation Mikaela Shiffrin made a remarkable start to the Olympic season, clinching an easy victory in the opening Alpine Ski World Cup slalom on Saturday.

The 30-year-old skier dominated the race, securing her ninth win in Levi and stretching her World Cup victory record to 102.

Albanian competitor Lara Colturi finished second, celebrating her 19th birthday on the podium, and German Emma Aicher claimed her first-ever World Cup slalom podium with a third-place finish.

