Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for 2025 FIH Junior World Cup in Chennai

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team arrived in Chennai on Saturday, primed for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. The tournament is set to take place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10, according to Hockey India's release. India, who previously clinched the Junior World Cup title twice, aims to leverage their home-ground advantage to recapture the esteemed title they last secured in 2016 in Lucknow.

The Indian team, placed in Pool B alongside Chile, Switzerland, and Oman, is under the mentorship of former Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and helmed by captain Rohit. The India Colts are entering the tournament with high spirits following their strong showing at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, where they finished as silver medalists. In preparation, the team faced top-tier international rivals earlier this year at the Four Nations Tournament in Berlin, and also embarked on a European tour to Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. Their well-rounded training culminated in intensive camps in Bengaluru, setting the stage for their big-stage performance.

Upon arrival, captain Rohit expressed the team's excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to be here in Chennai for this prestigious tournament. Our preparation over the months has been geared towards competing against the world's elite, and we're eager to showcase our skills. Tamil Nadu's rich hockey culture will be a fantastic backdrop, and we hope fans fill the stadiums to support us," as reported by Hockey India. Teammate Amir Ali remarked on the honor of playing on home soil, expressing the squad's determination to emulate India's previous World Cup success as hosts nearly a decade ago. India is set to face Chile in their first match on November 28, followed by games against Oman and Switzerland on November 29 and December 2, respectively.