Jannik Sinner Advances to ATP Finals as Alcaraz Awaits

Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Italy

Jannik Sinner has clinched his spot in the ATP Finals championship match, overcoming Alex de Minaur in a straight-sets victory of 7-5, 6-2 in Turin. Sinner's triumphs continue on home turf, extending an unbeaten streak on indoor hard courts to 31 matches.

Ranked second, Sinner is defending his title in the season-ending showdown for the top eight players. Awaiting him in Sunday's final is either Carlos Alcaraz or Felix Auger-Aliassime. Alcaraz, who has already secured the year-end No. 1 ranking, is yet to make a final appearance at this prestigious event.

Sinner and Alcaraz's rivalry has heated up across the last three Grand Slam finals. Each player secured two major titles this year, with Sinner winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Alcaraz clinching the French and U.S. Opens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

