Jannik Sinner Advances to ATP Finals as Alcaraz Awaits
Jannik Sinner advanced to the ATP Finals championship in Turin, defeating Alex de Minaur. Sinner seeks to defend his title while Carlos Alcaraz, who has secured the year-end No. 1 ranking, aims for his first final at this event. Sinner and Alcaraz are prominent rivals with each winning two majors this year.
- Country:
- Italy
Jannik Sinner has clinched his spot in the ATP Finals championship match, overcoming Alex de Minaur in a straight-sets victory of 7-5, 6-2 in Turin. Sinner's triumphs continue on home turf, extending an unbeaten streak on indoor hard courts to 31 matches.
Ranked second, Sinner is defending his title in the season-ending showdown for the top eight players. Awaiting him in Sunday's final is either Carlos Alcaraz or Felix Auger-Aliassime. Alcaraz, who has already secured the year-end No. 1 ranking, is yet to make a final appearance at this prestigious event.
Sinner and Alcaraz's rivalry has heated up across the last three Grand Slam finals. Each player secured two major titles this year, with Sinner winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Alcaraz clinching the French and U.S. Opens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Mephedrone Manufacturing Lab Uncovered in Rajasthan
India's Hockey Vision: Nurturing Young Talent Amidst Strategic Rest
Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Leap: Nurturing Future Talent
Judge Approves Restructuring Plan for Purdue Pharma
Booth capturing, violence used to be a regular affair during 'jungle raj' in Bihar elections, but now no such case takes place: PM Modi.