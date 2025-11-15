Left Menu

Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

The latest sports news sees Mikaela Shiffrin winning the Alpine Ski World Cup slalom. Matthew Schaefer makes NHL history with a record-breaking OT goal, while Virginia Tech considers James Franklin as coach. Other updates include CFL rule changes, Sinner advancing in tennis, Pelicans firing Willie Green, and NBA and soccer developments.

Updated: 15-11-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mikaela Shiffrin excelled in the Alpine Ski World Cup slalom, winning decisively and marking her 102nd career victory. Shiffrin's dominant performance sets a strong tone for the upcoming Olympic season.

In the NHL, Matthew Schaefer became the youngest player to score an overtime goal, leading the New York Islanders to victory. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is reportedly in discussions with James Franklin about a coaching position.

Elsewhere in sports, the Canadian Football League faces backlash over proposed rule changes. In tennis, Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur in the ATP Finals semifinal, and the New Orleans Pelicans parted ways with coach Willie Green. NBA and soccer updates also capture attention in this vibrant sports weekend.

