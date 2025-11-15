Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

Mikaela Shiffrin excelled in the Alpine Ski World Cup slalom, winning decisively and marking her 102nd career victory. Shiffrin's dominant performance sets a strong tone for the upcoming Olympic season.

In the NHL, Matthew Schaefer became the youngest player to score an overtime goal, leading the New York Islanders to victory. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is reportedly in discussions with James Franklin about a coaching position.

Elsewhere in sports, the Canadian Football League faces backlash over proposed rule changes. In tennis, Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur in the ATP Finals semifinal, and the New Orleans Pelicans parted ways with coach Willie Green. NBA and soccer updates also capture attention in this vibrant sports weekend.