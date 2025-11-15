Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

The highly anticipated World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 commenced with grandeur on Sunday in Greater Noida, India. The opening ceremony set the stage for a landmark week in international boxing, as World Champion Minakshi Hooda and other notable Indian boxers gear up to showcase their skills.

India's campaign is off to a high-stakes start, with Minakshi (48kg) taking on Kazakhstan's Bolat Akbota, while Preeti (54kg) faces Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova in a tense bout. Victors are set to face Olympic medalists, heightening the stakes further. Nikhat Zareen expressed pride in competing at home, aiming for victory.

The men's draw promises exhilarating clashes, with Ankush Phangal (80kg) meeting Japan's Go Wakaya, and Narender Berwal (90+kg) facing Ukraine's Andrii Khaletskyi. BFI President Ajay Singh hailed the tournament as a celebration of excellence, with 120 elite boxers from 15 nations competing. Mike McAtee commended India's role in hosting this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)