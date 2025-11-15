England's Triumph Over New Zealand: Breaking a Decade-Long Streak

In a thrilling matchup on Saturday, England staged a remarkable comeback to defeat New Zealand 33-19 at rugby, marking their first victory over the All Blacks in over a decade. This win also extended England's winning streak to ten matches.

England initially struggled, trailing 12-0 as Leicester Fainga'anuku and Codie Taylor capitalized on a disorganized defense. However, a powerful run by Ollie Lawrence and two pivotal drop goals by George Ford narrowed the gap to one point by halftime.

Tries from Sam Underhill and Fraser Dingwall gave England a 25-12 lead early in the second half. Despite Will Jordan's try for New Zealand, a Ford penalty and Tom Roebuck's late try secured England's decisive victory, crushing the All Blacks' Grand Slam aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)