England's Triumph Over New Zealand: Breaking a Decade-Long Streak
England overcame a 12-0 deficit to secure a 33-19 victory over New Zealand, marking their first win against the All Blacks since 2012. Strategic plays led by George Ford and tries by key players solidified their comeback, ending New Zealand's Grand Slam hopes.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a thrilling matchup on Saturday, England staged a remarkable comeback to defeat New Zealand 33-19 at rugby, marking their first victory over the All Blacks in over a decade. This win also extended England's winning streak to ten matches.
England initially struggled, trailing 12-0 as Leicester Fainga'anuku and Codie Taylor capitalized on a disorganized defense. However, a powerful run by Ollie Lawrence and two pivotal drop goals by George Ford narrowed the gap to one point by halftime.
Tries from Sam Underhill and Fraser Dingwall gave England a 25-12 lead early in the second half. Despite Will Jordan's try for New Zealand, a Ford penalty and Tom Roebuck's late try secured England's decisive victory, crushing the All Blacks' Grand Slam aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)