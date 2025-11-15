Slovenia Secures Spot in Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Qualifiers with Triumph Over India
Slovenia clinched their place in the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Qualifiers by defeating India in Bangalore. Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan each won their singles matches, giving Slovenia an unbeatable lead. India claimed a victory in doubles, but Slovenia's prior wins ensured their advance.
In an exciting event held in Bangalore, Slovenia confirmed their entry into the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Qualifiers after outpacing India in the play-offs on Saturday.
World No. 162 Tamara Zidansek emerged victorious in the opening singles, overcoming India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty with a decisive 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win. Despite Bhamidipaty's strong second set, Zidansek's early dominance and final set comeback secured her victory.
Slovenia's Kaja Juvan followed with a win against India's Sahaja Yamalapalli, 6-4, 6-2, pushing Slovenia to an unassailable lead. In doubles, India's Raina and Thombare marked a breakthrough victory, ending 1-6, 6-3, 10-7. While India's efforts couldn't reverse the overall outcome, the spirited competition highlighted the growing support for women's tennis in India.
