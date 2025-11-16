Turkey Secures Playoff Spot with Victory Over Bulgaria

In an impressive World Cup qualifying match, Turkey solidified their stance in Group E with a 2-0 victory over Bulgaria. The win confirmed Turkey's second-place finish and entry into the playoffs for next year's finals.

Hakan Calhanoglu, the team's captain, opened the scoring with a successful penalty in the 18th minute following a handball incident. The host nation's advantage was extended when Bulgarian defender Chernev inadvertently scored an own goal in the 83rd minute.

Dominating both possession and territory, Turkey rarely seemed challenged by a struggling Bulgarian team that remains at the bottom of the group without scoring any points. Turkey, now with 12 points from five matches, trails group leaders Spain by three points ahead of their decisive Monday encounter.