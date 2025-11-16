Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

Spain's football team celebrated a historic 4-0 triumph over Georgia, setting a new national record and solidifying their dominance in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers.

Mikel Oyarzabal emerged as the star by scoring twice, helping Spain extend their unbeaten run to 30 matches, surpassing the previous record set by Vicente del Bosque's squad.

With this victory, Spain, who netted 19 goals and conceded none throughout the qualifiers, only needs to avoid a dramatic 7-0 loss to Turkey to ensure their spot in the World Cup finals.

