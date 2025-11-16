Left Menu

Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

Spain's national team set a new record with a 4-0 victory over Georgia, extending their unbeaten streak to 30 games. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice in the dominant performance, putting Spain on the brink of World Cup qualification. The team leads Group E with maximum points and zero goals conceded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 01:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's football team celebrated a historic 4-0 triumph over Georgia, setting a new national record and solidifying their dominance in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers.

Mikel Oyarzabal emerged as the star by scoring twice, helping Spain extend their unbeaten run to 30 matches, surpassing the previous record set by Vicente del Bosque's squad.

With this victory, Spain, who netted 19 goals and conceded none throughout the qualifiers, only needs to avoid a dramatic 7-0 loss to Turkey to ensure their spot in the World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

