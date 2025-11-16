Scotland Clings to World Cup Hopes Despite Greek Defeat

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Scotland faced a tough Greek side, eventually succumbing to a 3-2 defeat. Despite the loss, Scotland still maintains hope for qualification, thanks to Denmark's 2-2 tie with Belarus, which keeps the competition alive.

Greece took an early lead with goals from Tasos Bakasetas, Konstantinos Karetsas, and Christos Tzolis, leaving Scotland trailing by three goals. However, Scotland's resilience shone through as Ben Gannon-Doak netted his first goal for the nation, followed by Ryan Christie's precise header.

Now, with Denmark leading Group C by a single point over Scotland, the stage is set for a high-stakes encounter between the two on Tuesday, a match that could decide their World Cup fate.

