Left Menu

Scotland Clings to World Cup Hopes Despite Greek Defeat

Scotland suffered a 3-2 loss to Greece in a World Cup qualifier but remained in the race after Denmark drew with Belarus. Despite being three goals down, Scotland scored twice but couldn't equalize. The result sets up a crucial match against Denmark with Scotland trailing by one point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 16-11-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 03:38 IST
Scotland Clings to World Cup Hopes Despite Greek Defeat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Scotland faced a tough Greek side, eventually succumbing to a 3-2 defeat. Despite the loss, Scotland still maintains hope for qualification, thanks to Denmark's 2-2 tie with Belarus, which keeps the competition alive.

Greece took an early lead with goals from Tasos Bakasetas, Konstantinos Karetsas, and Christos Tzolis, leaving Scotland trailing by three goals. However, Scotland's resilience shone through as Ben Gannon-Doak netted his first goal for the nation, followed by Ryan Christie's precise header.

Now, with Denmark leading Group C by a single point over Scotland, the stage is set for a high-stakes encounter between the two on Tuesday, a match that could decide their World Cup fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

 Global
2
Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmark Duel

Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmar...

 Global
3
Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

 Global
4
Devastation in Petit-Goâve: Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath

Devastation in Petit-Goâve: Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025