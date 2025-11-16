Left Menu

Kevin Aymoz Triumphs at Skate America with Artistic Mastery

Kevin Aymoz's captivating performance secured his first Grand Prix gold at Skate America in Lake Placid. Overcoming recent challenges, Aymoz clinched the title with 253.53 points. Japanese pair Miura and Kihara topped the pairs competition, while American sensation Alysa Liu impressed in the women's singles with a remarkable comeback.

Updated: 16-11-2025 09:15 IST


France's Kevin Aymoz delivered a thrilling performance at Skate America, earning his first Grand Prix gold in Lake Placid, New York, with 253.53 points. He overcame a previous foot injury to top the podium, surpassing Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov and Japan's Kazuki Tomono. Despite being in second place after the short program, Aymoz dazzled in the free skate, emotional tears marking his victory.

Japan's reigning world champions, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, overcame an early error to win the pairs competition with 215.99 points. Their resilient performance edged out Georgia's Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava, who led after the short program but fell to second. Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe claimed third place.

In the women's singles, Japan's Rinka Watanabe took the lead with a strong short program, closely followed by American contender Alysa Liu, who returned to the sport after a brief retirement. Meanwhile, three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates led the ice dance, seeking their fifth Skate America title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

