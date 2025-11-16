Linn Grant Leads The Annika, Chasing Sixth Consecutive Year of Victory

Linn Grant showcased her prowess with a stunning 5-under 65 in The Annika, taking a one-stroke lead as she seeks to continue her winning streak to six years globally.

Grant displayed precision at Pelican Golf Club, missing just one green and two fairways, closing with a key birdie at the par-5 14th from a bunker save.

Grant holds a narrow margin over Jennifer Kupcho, with Nataliya Guseva's impressive 63 and Grace Kim's steady 68 keeping the tournament's outcome highly competitive.

