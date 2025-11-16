Left Menu

Linn Grant Leads The Annika, Chasing Sixth Consecutive Year of Victory

Linn Grant is leading The Annika tournament with a 5-under 65 after a strong performance at the Pelican Golf Club. She aims for a sixth consecutive year with a tournament win. Grant narrowly leads over Jennifer Kupcho, with Nataliya Guseva and Grace Kim closely trailing. Defending champion Nelly Korda remains in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belleair | Updated: 16-11-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 09:46 IST
Linn Grant showcased her prowess with a stunning 5-under 65 in The Annika, taking a one-stroke lead as she seeks to continue her winning streak to six years globally.

Grant displayed precision at Pelican Golf Club, missing just one green and two fairways, closing with a key birdie at the par-5 14th from a bunker save.

Grant holds a narrow margin over Jennifer Kupcho, with Nataliya Guseva's impressive 63 and Grace Kim's steady 68 keeping the tournament's outcome highly competitive.

