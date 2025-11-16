Thrilling Triumphs & Tragic Losses: A Rollercoaster in Sports

In the world of sports, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin dazzled fans with her commanding slalom victory at the Alpine Ski World Cup, marking her 102nd World Cup win. Meanwhile, the sports community mourns the loss of legendary football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley at 66, whose impact on the field was profound.

This weekend's sports round-up also includes Michigan's crushing basketball win over Notre Dame and France's Kevin Aymoz claiming his first Grand Prix title at Skate America. In boxing, Conor Benn showcased a masterclass performance to triumph over Chris Eubank Jr in their much-anticipated rematch.

Controversy is brewing in Canadian football over proposed rule changes, while in baseball, Enrique Hernandez of the Dodgers is out of the World Baseball Classic after elbow surgery. Tennis fans eagerly await the ATP Finals showdown between top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.