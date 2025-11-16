India Stumbles in Testing Clash with South Africa

In a nail-biting first Test match against South Africa, India stumbled early in their chase of a modest 124 runs, with a precarious standing of 10/2 at lunch on the third day.

India's batting lineup faced a major setback as captain Shubman Gill was sidelined due to a neck injury. This left them without their leader, further complicated by the dismissals of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul to South Africa's towering fast bowler Marco Jansen.

As Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel remain at the crease under pressure, South Africa wields a lead with scores at 159 and 153, India still requiring 114 runs for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)