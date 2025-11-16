Sports Spectacle: UFC Bouts, Skating Victories, and NBA Drama

In an exciting weekend of sporting events, Islam Makhachev claimed the UFC welterweight belt with a commanding victory over Jack Della Maddalena, dominating the ring for a decisive win at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her flyweight title in an exhilarating co-main event.

The women's basketball arena witnessed standout performances as Joyce Edwards propelled No. 2 South Carolina to victory over No. 8 Southern Cal, with significant contributions from teammates Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson. This win reinforced South Carolina's position as a formidable force this season.

In figure skating, Kevin Aymoz triumphantly secured his first Grand Prix gold with an exceptional showing at Skate America, achieving a long-awaited personal milestone in Lake Placid, New York. These events, alongside an NBA thriller between the Cavaliers and Grizzlies, captivated sports enthusiasts worldwide.

