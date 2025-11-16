Left Menu

Brazil's Historic Alpine Triumph: Pinheiro Braathen's Stunning World Cup Win

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, representing Brazil, secured the country's first Alpine skiing World Cup victory in Levi. Formerly competing for Norway, Braathen switched allegiances and returned to the sport after a year's break. His remarkable win has positioned him as one of Brazil's unlikely sports stars.

Updated: 16-11-2025 19:15 IST
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen marked a monumental moment for Brazil on Sunday by clinching the country's first Alpine skiing World Cup victory at Levi. In a decisive and thrilling race, Pinheiro Braathen maintained a commanding lead that secured his historic win.

Having previously competed for Norway, Pinheiro Braathen switched allegiance to Brazil last year. His skillful performance saw him finish 0.31 seconds ahead of France's Clement Noel, thrilling fans as they celebrated his victory in the Arctic Circle resort.

Pinheiro Braathen's victory is a significant milestone for Brazil, known more for soccer and samba. The 25-year-old skier returned from a brief hiatus to claim the win for his mother's homeland, further establishing his legacy in the sport.

