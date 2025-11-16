Left Menu

Portugal's Dominant Win Secures World Cup Spot

Portugal secured their place in the 2026 World Cup after defeating Armenia 9-1 in a Group F qualifier, with Bruno Fernandes starring with a hat-trick performance. Despite Armenia's equalizer, Portugal dominated the game. Goncalo Ramos contributed to the score in a match that ended with Portugal topping the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Portugal confidently secured their place in the 2026 World Cup, delivering a commanding 9-1 victory over Armenia during their final Group F qualifier.

Bruno Fernandes played a pivotal role, scoring a hat-trick in a match that underscored Portugal's offensive prowess.

Even after Armenia managed a brief equalizer, the game was decisively controlled by Portugal, led by a contributing score from Goncalo Ramos, ensuring the team finished as group leaders with 13 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

