Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking
Luke Littler is on the verge of becoming the youngest world number one in darts. After defeating Danny Noppert in the Grand Slam semi-finals, Littler, who became the youngest world champion at 17, is set to top the Professional Darts Corporation rankings, overtaking the current leader, Luke Humphries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:52 IST
Luke Littler, the rising star in the world of darts, is poised to become the sport's youngest world number one at the age of 18.
His 16-9 victory over Danny Noppert in the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts has ensured that he will clinch the top spot in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) rankings, despite the final's outcome against current world number one Luke Humphries.
Littler, who already holds the title of youngest world champion since January, expressed his satisfaction with his rapid ascent in an interview with Sky Sports, while also acknowledging the significance of the upcoming match.
