Harry Kane Leads England to Historic World Cup Qualification

England captain Harry Kane scored twice to secure a 2-0 win over Albania, completing a perfect World Cup qualification campaign without conceding a goal. This victory also saw Kane surpass Pele's goal tally for his country. England topped Group K with a maximum of 24 points.

Updated: 17-11-2025 01:40 IST
England's star forward Harry Kane delivered a stellar performance, securing a late double against Albania, ensuring a perfect World Cup qualification campaign. This victory in Tirana on Sunday saw England win 2-0, marking a record-setting achievement for the team without conceding a single goal.

The match was intense, with England risking dropping points for the first time. However, Kane capitalized on Albania's failure to clear a corner in the 74th minute, tapping in a goal. He added another goal with an impressive header, fed by Marcus Rashford's precise cross eight minutes later.

Kane's efforts put him past Pele's record of goals for his country, reaching 78 goals in 112 appearances for England. The match also saw first caps for players like Jarell Quansah, while Jude Bellingham returned to action, strengthening England's impressive lineup as they prepare for next year's World Cup.

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

