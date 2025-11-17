Harry Kane Leads England to Historic World Cup Qualification

England's star forward Harry Kane delivered a stellar performance, securing a late double against Albania, ensuring a perfect World Cup qualification campaign. This victory in Tirana on Sunday saw England win 2-0, marking a record-setting achievement for the team without conceding a single goal.

The match was intense, with England risking dropping points for the first time. However, Kane capitalized on Albania's failure to clear a corner in the 74th minute, tapping in a goal. He added another goal with an impressive header, fed by Marcus Rashford's precise cross eight minutes later.

Kane's efforts put him past Pele's record of goals for his country, reaching 78 goals in 112 appearances for England. The match also saw first caps for players like Jarell Quansah, while Jude Bellingham returned to action, strengthening England's impressive lineup as they prepare for next year's World Cup.