Harry Kane Leads England to Historic World Cup Qualification
England captain Harry Kane scored twice to secure a 2-0 win over Albania, completing a perfect World Cup qualification campaign without conceding a goal. This victory also saw Kane surpass Pele's goal tally for his country. England topped Group K with a maximum of 24 points.
England's star forward Harry Kane delivered a stellar performance, securing a late double against Albania, ensuring a perfect World Cup qualification campaign. This victory in Tirana on Sunday saw England win 2-0, marking a record-setting achievement for the team without conceding a single goal.
The match was intense, with England risking dropping points for the first time. However, Kane capitalized on Albania's failure to clear a corner in the 74th minute, tapping in a goal. He added another goal with an impressive header, fed by Marcus Rashford's precise cross eight minutes later.
Kane's efforts put him past Pele's record of goals for his country, reaching 78 goals in 112 appearances for England. The match also saw first caps for players like Jarell Quansah, while Jude Bellingham returned to action, strengthening England's impressive lineup as they prepare for next year's World Cup.
- READ MORE ON:
- Harry Kane
- World Cup
- England
- record-setting
- goal
- milestone
- qualification
- Albania
- soccer
- Pele
ALSO READ
Ukraine Secures Playoff Spot with Late Goals Against Iceland
Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More
Kazakhstan Goalkeeper Shines in World Cup Qualifier
Google's Texas-sized Expansion: A $40 Billion Milestone
Woltemade's Heroics Edge Germany Closer to World Cup Qualification