Dashing Triumphs and Dramatic Turns: This Week in Sports

Recent sports events have seen dramatic records in speed skating, basketball, and football, with standout performances from skaters Dawson, Lehman, and Cepuran, and athletes like Marcel Reed and Joyce Edwards. Significant injuries and comebacks also captured attention, with shifts occurring in leagues such as the UFC and ATP Finals.

Updated: 17-11-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:21 IST
In an exhilarating display of athleticism, the United States speed skating team set a new world record in the men's team pursuit at the ISU World Cup in Salt Lake City. The trio of Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Ethan Cepuran slashed seconds off their previous record.

Elsewhere, basketball saw thrilling matches with UConn and Texas A&M securing nail-biting victories in the Hall of Fame Series and SEC. Significant player injuries also made headlines, with Nick Foligno of the Chicago Blackhawks and OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks facing weeks off the field.

In the octagon, Islam Makhachev claimed the UFC welterweight title, redefining competition dynamics. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner thrilled fans by winning the ATP Finals, overcoming world number one Carlos Alcaraz in a gripping match, solidifying his place as a formidable force in tennis.

