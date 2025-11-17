Samoa's Last Stand: Rugby Giants Face Belgium for World Cup Berth

Samoa has one final opportunity to secure a spot in the 2027 Rugby World Cup when they meet Belgium in Dubai on Tuesday. Historically a strong rugby nation, having reached the World Cup quarter-finals twice, Samoa now finds itself at a critical juncture ranked 17th globally, with previous qualifying attempts having failed.

The match against Belgium at the Sevens Stadium is decisive, with the winner claiming the 24th and last place at the 2027 event. Both nations arrived at this point by defeating Brazil and Namibia in the preliminary rounds in Dubai's tournament, which began on November 8.

Samoa strengthened their squad by integrating former Australia prop Scott Sio, among others, to enhance their performance. Coach Lemalu Tusiata Pusi notes the positive impact of these reinforcements. Despite past struggles due to player dispersion worldwide, Samoa's chance remains alive as they prepare for this crucial encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)