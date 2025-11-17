Samoa's Last Stand: Rugby Giants Face Belgium for World Cup Berth
Samoa faces Belgium in a crucial qualifier in Dubai for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Historically strong, Samoa has fallen to 17th in world rankings. This match offers their last chance to qualify, with a squad bolstered by experienced players like former Wallaby Scott Sio.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Samoa has one final opportunity to secure a spot in the 2027 Rugby World Cup when they meet Belgium in Dubai on Tuesday. Historically a strong rugby nation, having reached the World Cup quarter-finals twice, Samoa now finds itself at a critical juncture ranked 17th globally, with previous qualifying attempts having failed.
The match against Belgium at the Sevens Stadium is decisive, with the winner claiming the 24th and last place at the 2027 event. Both nations arrived at this point by defeating Brazil and Namibia in the preliminary rounds in Dubai's tournament, which began on November 8.
Samoa strengthened their squad by integrating former Australia prop Scott Sio, among others, to enhance their performance. Coach Lemalu Tusiata Pusi notes the positive impact of these reinforcements. Despite past struggles due to player dispersion worldwide, Samoa's chance remains alive as they prepare for this crucial encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samoa
- Rugby
- World Cup
- Belgium
- Dubai
- qualifier
- Scott Sio
- Sevens Stadium
- 2027
- Tournament
ALSO READ
Norway's Perfect Qualifier: Triumph in Italy, World Cup Beckons
England's Impressive Qualifier Streak Raises World Cup Hopes
Kane's Double Seals Record World Cup Qualifier for England
Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier
Spain Dominates in World Cup Qualifiers with Stellar Victory Over Georgia