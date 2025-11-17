Left Menu

Samoa's Last Stand: Rugby Giants Face Belgium for World Cup Berth

Samoa faces Belgium in a crucial qualifier in Dubai for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Historically strong, Samoa has fallen to 17th in world rankings. This match offers their last chance to qualify, with a squad bolstered by experienced players like former Wallaby Scott Sio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:12 IST
Samoa's Last Stand: Rugby Giants Face Belgium for World Cup Berth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Samoa has one final opportunity to secure a spot in the 2027 Rugby World Cup when they meet Belgium in Dubai on Tuesday. Historically a strong rugby nation, having reached the World Cup quarter-finals twice, Samoa now finds itself at a critical juncture ranked 17th globally, with previous qualifying attempts having failed.

The match against Belgium at the Sevens Stadium is decisive, with the winner claiming the 24th and last place at the 2027 event. Both nations arrived at this point by defeating Brazil and Namibia in the preliminary rounds in Dubai's tournament, which began on November 8.

Samoa strengthened their squad by integrating former Australia prop Scott Sio, among others, to enhance their performance. Coach Lemalu Tusiata Pusi notes the positive impact of these reinforcements. Despite past struggles due to player dispersion worldwide, Samoa's chance remains alive as they prepare for this crucial encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

 Cyprus
2
Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

 India
3
Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

 China
4
Red Fort Blast: Accused Amir Rashid Ali in 10-Day NIA Custody

Red Fort Blast: Accused Amir Rashid Ali in 10-Day NIA Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025