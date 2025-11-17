Left Menu

South Africa's Resilience Shines in Test Triumph

South African cricket team, led by skipper Temba Bavuma, triumphed over India on their soil for the first time in 15 years, securing a win in the opening Test despite the absence of pacer Kagiso Rabada. The victory in Kolkata demonstrated the team's ability to rebound from setbacks and displayed stellar individual performances.

  • India

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's premier fast bowler, expressed admiration for his team's resilience as they clinched a 30-run victory against India on hostile territory. Despite Rabada's absence due to a rib injury, the World Test Championship winners showcased their knack for bouncing back and securing wins under challenging circumstances.

The victory came in the opening Test match in Kolkata, where the Proteas defended a modest total of 123 runs, marking their first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years. The match highlighted key performances, including skipper Temba Bavuma's crucial innings that propelled the team forward.

Rabada remarked on South Africa's full squad contribution, saying, 'No matter who sits out, we can still find a way to win.' The team now looks forward to the second Test in Guwahati, hoping Rabada will be fit to play, as they aim to capitalize on their series lead.

