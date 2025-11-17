Kick-boxing's Fight for Recognition in University Sports

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has called on Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for urgent intervention, asking for the reinstatement of Kick-boxing in the university-level sports events list after its exclusion from this year's calendar.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Sports Board, during its 34th annual general meeting on August 26, removed Kick-boxing from the 2025-26 University Sports Calendar citing low student participation. Brittas objected, pointing out the sport's burgeoning growth and its national and international reputation.

Brittas stressed the exclusion causes serious issues for athletes, highlighting many students rely on inter-university competitions as pathways to recognition, scholarships, and future opportunities. He urged the Minister to reassess and restore Kick-boxing in the AIU Annual Sports Calendar. In its AGM, the AIU Board also eliminated other sports, aiming to streamline the calendar to focus on widely participated and internationally relevant disciplines.

