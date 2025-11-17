Left Menu

Almas Anfar Kathuria: Pioneering Leadership in Cricket's Northern Warriors

Almas Anfar Kathuria, a Dubai entrepreneur and pageant queen, has bought the Northern Warriors franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Known for her luxury brands, Almas brings leadership and innovation to cricket, promoting excellence and gender equality while building on her family's legacy in business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:08 IST
Almas Anfar Kathuria, a prominent Dubai-based entrepreneur and global pageant queen, has officially acquired the Northern Warriors franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, marking a new era for the team. Scheduled to commence matches this November, this move highlights Almas's commitment to leadership and legacy in the professional cricket realm.

Almas, the granddaughter of India's early perfume exporter Haji Anfar Ali and daughter of business magnate Shahid Anfar Ali, is celebrated for her work in luxury brand building, legacy business revival, and high-impact ventures. She aims to embody true warrior spirit in her leadership of the Northern Warriors.

Widely recognized for her multi-vertical luxury empire, Almas is poised to revolutionize the Northern Warriors with strategic squad enhancements, celebrity partnerships, and strong global fan engagement. Her vision extends the team's legacy in India and globally, signaling a unique chapter in cricket history under her stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

