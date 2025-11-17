Left Menu

McLaren's Racing Future: Three Ellas Steering Change in Formula One

McLaren has welcomed 14-year-old Ella Hakkinen, daughter of two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen, into their Driver Development Programme. Alongside Ella Stevens and Ella Lloyd, McLaren is promoting female talent in motorsport. Hakkinen's promising karting career marks her as a potential pioneering female F1 driver.

In a bold move, Formula One giants McLaren Racing have expanded their Driver Development Programme by signing on the impressive young talent of Ella Hakkinen, a 14-year-old with a promising future in racing. Her inclusion signifies a strategic focus on nurturing female talent within motorsport.

Hakkinen, daughter of Finland's renowned double world champion Mika Hakkinen, has already made her mark at the Champions of the Future Academy in Italy and exhibits a commendable racing record across Europe. Her father, a decorated former driver, believes she could break historical barriers by becoming Formula One's first female racer since 1976.

McLaren's decision arrives amidst CEO Zak Brown's dedication to diversifying the sport. Alongside Ellas Stevens and Lloyd, Hakkinen adds to a powerhouse trio poised for advancement. As this initiative evolves, McLaren aims to change the face of racing with their innovative and inclusive approach.

