Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Taps Rahul Chaudhari for Another Electrifying Season

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has announced the continuation of its alliance with one of the most esteemed Kabaddi players in India, Rahul Chaudhari, as the brand ambassador for its second season. Chaudhari, famously referred to as the 'Showman of Kabaddi', has been pivotal in enhancing the sport's popularity and inspiring upcoming athletes.

Chaudhari's Kabaddi journey began as a defender, later emerging as a formidable raider. He was part of the Indian national team that secured the Gold Medal at the 2016 South Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. Chaudhari also previously led the national team at the 2014 Beach Asian Games and captained the UP team during the 2015 National Kabaddi Championship.

Commenting on the extended partnership with Chaudhari, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, stated that UPKL's evolution illustrates how regional leagues can become influential ecosystems by connecting communities and earning national recognition. With 12 teams competing in 71 matches over 19 days, the forthcoming second season commencing December 25 in Noida, is set to further elevate the league's presence.

