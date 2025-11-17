Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

In a sensational upset at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex, India's Pawan Bartwal stunned the second seed and World Cup Brazil gold medalist Altynbek Nursultan with a commanding 5:0 victory, clinching his first international medal. This marked a flawless day for India, with Sumit and Naveen also securing dominant wins, expanding the host nation's tally to seven assured medals.

Having started boxing in the 2010s, Bartwal has steadily climbed the ranks within Indian boxing. His recent triumph against Kazakhstan's Nursultan was testament to his exceptional defensive skills, strategic tempo control, and remarkable endurance. Pawan's performance, cheered on by an enthusiastic home crowd, stands as one of India's finest victories at this elite global event.

Sumit mirrored Bartwal's triumph with a decisive 5:0 win against Korea's Kim Hyeon-tae in the 75kg quarterfinal. A well-aimed punch set the momentum for Sumit's aggressive yet controlled performance, pushing his opponent into defensive survival. Meanwhile, Naveen showcased technical brilliance against Kazakhstan's Bekzat Tangatar in the 90kg category, using his height advantage to decisively clinch the win after a closely contested opening round.