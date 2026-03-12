Sumit Antil Leads India's Dominance at World Para Athletics Grand Prix
Sumit Antil secured the gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. Antil's win came alongside a series of impressive performances by Indian athletes in multiple events, showcasing India's prowess in para-athletics on the global stage.
- Country:
- India
In an impressive display at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Sumit Antil claimed the gold medal in men's javelin throw with a remarkable 69.25-meter throw, surpassing his expectations. Antil's performance led the Indian team's strong showing at the event.
India enjoyed success across various disciplines, with athletes dominating in both track and field events. The men's 400m, long jump, and shot put saw Indian athletes sweep the podium, highlighting the country's depth in para-athletics talent.
Antil now sets his sights on achieving a 75-meter throw at the upcoming Asian Para Games in Japan. India's consistent performances reinforce their standing as a powerhouse in the para-athletics landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reforming Political Finance: A Call for Transparency in India's Democracy
India and Chile Set to Strengthen Ties Across Multiple Sectors
India Urges Diplomacy Amid West Asia Crisis
Geodesy: The Invisible Backbone of India's Geospatial Future
Safety of Indian nationals, need for unhindered transit of goods & energy remain India's top priorities: PM Modi in talks with Iranian prez.