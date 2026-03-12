Left Menu

Sumit Antil Leads India's Dominance at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Sumit Antil secured the gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. Antil's win came alongside a series of impressive performances by Indian athletes in multiple events, showcasing India's prowess in para-athletics on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:10 IST
Sumit Antil Leads India's Dominance at World Para Athletics Grand Prix
Sumit Antil
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Sumit Antil claimed the gold medal in men's javelin throw with a remarkable 69.25-meter throw, surpassing his expectations. Antil's performance led the Indian team's strong showing at the event.

India enjoyed success across various disciplines, with athletes dominating in both track and field events. The men's 400m, long jump, and shot put saw Indian athletes sweep the podium, highlighting the country's depth in para-athletics talent.

Antil now sets his sights on achieving a 75-meter throw at the upcoming Asian Para Games in Japan. India's consistent performances reinforce their standing as a powerhouse in the para-athletics landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026