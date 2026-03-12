Sumit Antil Leads India's Dominance at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

In an impressive display at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Sumit Antil claimed the gold medal in men's javelin throw with a remarkable 69.25-meter throw, surpassing his expectations. Antil's performance led the Indian team's strong showing at the event.

India enjoyed success across various disciplines, with athletes dominating in both track and field events. The men's 400m, long jump, and shot put saw Indian athletes sweep the podium, highlighting the country's depth in para-athletics talent.

Antil now sets his sights on achieving a 75-meter throw at the upcoming Asian Para Games in Japan. India's consistent performances reinforce their standing as a powerhouse in the para-athletics landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)