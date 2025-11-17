Barcelona's Camp Nou Gets Ready for a Comeback: Fans to Reunite as Renovations Near Completion

Barcelona is set to make a highly anticipated return to Camp Nou for its Spanish league clash with Athletic Bilbao this Saturday. The football club announced on Monday that 45,401 fans will be allowed to attend, marking the first match back at the stadium since renovations began earlier this year.

Work on the Camp Nou, which commenced in June 2023, aims to increase the stadium's capacity from 99,000 to 105,000, making it Europe's largest soccer venue. Despite financial challenges, the club secured €1.45 billion from several investors to support the refurbishment. The return is expected to boost matchday sales and enhance merchandising opportunities.

Although initial plans targeted November 2024 for the grand reopening to coincide with the club's 125th anniversary, delays have pushed back this date. Meanwhile, over 20,000 fans recently paid to witness Barcelona practice at the revamped stadium. The team plans to play a Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt there by December 9th.

(With inputs from agencies.)