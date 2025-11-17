Left Menu

Teen Skater Janvi Jindal Shatters World Records, Inspires Nation

At just 18, Janvi Jindal from Chandigarh has set six new Guinness World Records in freestyle skating, marking 11 total. Janvi surpasses gender barriers, becoming India's foremost female record holder and the second overall, next to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Her achievements highlight her dedication and passion for the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:26 IST
Janvi with MP Satnam Singh Sandhu. (Photo: Chandigarh University). Image Credit: ANI
Janvi Jindal, an 18-year-old from Chandigarh, recently achieved a monumental feat in freestyle skating by setting six new Guinness World Records, bringing her total to 11. This accomplishment makes her the first woman in India to clinch the highest number of Guinness recognitions, second in line only to cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, who holds 19.

Janvi's prowess was officially recognized last week when she received confirmation of breaking records, including the most 360-degree rotations on inline skates in 30 seconds and one minute, highlighting her exceptional talent. At 17, Janvi had already secured five world titles across various skating segments, celebrated with commendations from Satnam Singh Sandhu, MP and Chancellor of Chandigarh University.

Sandhu rewarded Janvi with a cash prize and a sports scholarship, underscoring the university's commitment to nurturing young athletes. Janvi, a self-taught skater aided by her father, remains ambitious, aiming for more records and international competition successes. Her father, inspired by the film 'Dangal', proudly supports Janvi's journey, reminiscent of a spirited river jump at age eight, setting the stage for her future sporting achievements without formal training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

