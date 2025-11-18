Left Menu

Czech Republic Secures Playoff Spot with Dominant Victory Over Gibraltar

The Czech Republic concluded their World Cup qualifiers with a resounding 6-0 victory over Gibraltar. Key players Doudera, Chory, Coufal, Karabec, and Soucek contributed to the win, ensuring a playoff spot. The Czech team finished second in their group, behind Croatia, who topped the group with 22 points.

In a decisive World Cup qualifier, the Czech Republic dismantled Gibraltar in a 6-0 triumph, securing a second-place finish in Group L. Monday's victory guarantees the team a playoff spot for next year's tournament scheduled in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The match, held on home turf, showcased a dominant first-half performance where five goals were scored with impressive precision.

The match's breakthrough came in the fifth minute when David Doudera found the net from Tomas Chory's pass, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Additional contributions from Chory, Vladimir Coufal, Adam Karabec, and captain Tomas Soucek left Gibraltar struggling to keep up. A corner shortly after the restart saw Robin Hranac bundle in the final goal, sealing Gibraltar's fate as they failed to generate even a single attempt.

With this win, the Czechs secured their second-place standing in the group, accumulating 16 points. They remained four points shy of Croatia, who ensured their top position by mounting a dramatic comeback to defeat Montenegro 3-2. The Czech team now looks ahead to their playoff matches with an eye on the World Cup.

