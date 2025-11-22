Travis Head's Historic Century Propels Australia to Ashes Victory

Travis Head, Australia's prominent opening batter, made headlines by scoring the second-fastest century in Ashes history, reaching the milestone in just 69 balls on Day 2 of the first Test against England. The record for the fastest century in an Ashes match belongs to former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, who achieved the feat in 57 balls in 2006. Head's blistering performance ties him for the third-fastest Australian century in Tests, matching David Warner's achievement against India in 2011.

Head has reached a significant career milestone by surpassing 4,000 runs in Test cricket. His impressive statistics include 4,107 runs in 61 matches, boasting an average of 42.34 and a strike rate of 68.74, with 10 centuries and 20 fifties. Against England, Head has accumulated over 1,000 runs across 14 Tests, maintaining an average of 42.16, with a strike rate exceeding 73. He also set a new benchmark by becoming the first opener in Ashes history to hit four or more sixes in a single innings.

The Optus Stadium witnessed an electrifying performance not only from Head but also from Mitchell Starc, whose ten-wicket haul was instrumental in Australia's eight-wicket victory over England. Australia's dominant display concluded the game in an unprecedented two days, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. England, who initially held control with nine wickets in hand and a 49-run lead, were restricted to 164 in their second innings. This set the stage for Australia, who chased down the required 205 runs in just 28.2 overs, spurred on by Head's explosive batting and Marnus Labuschagne's vital 51 off 49 balls.

(With inputs from agencies.)