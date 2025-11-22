Left Menu

Chelsea Closes In on Arsenal with Convincing Win at Burnley

Chelsea reduced the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to three points with a 2-0 victory over Burnley. Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez secured the win, temporarily placing Chelsea in second position. Arsenal and Manchester City have upcoming matches that could affect standings further.

Chelsea delivered an impressive performance with a 2-0 victory over Burnley, narrowing the distance to Premier League leader Arsenal to just three points. The match saw Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez emerge as the heroes at Turf Moor.

Neto opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 37th minute, marking his second goal in consecutive games and his fourth this season. Fernandez cemented the win with a decisive shot in the 88th minute.

With this result, Chelsea provisionally climbed to second place. Attention now turns to Arsenal's upcoming match against Tottenham and Manchester City's game at Newcastle, which could influence the league standings.

