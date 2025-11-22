Left Menu

Shubman Gill Out of ODI Series: Injury Concerns Shift Leadership Options

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is expected to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa due to a neck injury. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are being considered for interim captaincy. Gill's condition, which requires extensive rest, also casts doubt on his participation in the following T20I series.

Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill, India's promising skipper, finds himself sidelined from the forthcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa owing to a persistent neck injury, according to BCCI insiders. The injury, which demands a longer recovery period, has left Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul vying for temporary captaincy.

Gill's chances of participating in the subsequent T20I series against the Proteas, commencing December 9, appear slim. Reliable BCCI sources confirmed that his injury extends beyond a simple neck spasm, necessitating ample rest to prevent further complications.

As Shubman Gill undergoes medical evaluations in Mumbai, including an MRI, his return remains uncertain. Meanwhile, team strategists are considering Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma as opening batsmen. The pace attack is expected to be led by Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

