Starc's Stellar Performance and Head's Heroics Propel Australia to Ashes Opener Victory
Mitchell Starc's ten-wicket haul and Travis Head's aggressive batting led Australia to an eight-wicket victory over England in the Ashes opener in Perth. Starc's figures of 7/58 and 3/55, alongside Head's 123-run blitz, dominated headlines as Australia took a decisive 1-0 series lead.
In a thrilling opening to the Ashes series, Mitchell Starc emerged as the hero, snaring a remarkable ten-wicket haul to steer Australia to an eight-wicket triumph over England at Perth Stadium.
Skipper Steve Smith was effusive in his praise for Starc's 'incredible' performance, which included a 7/58 haul in the first innings and another three wickets in the second, culminating in a match total of 10/113. Smith also applauded Scott Boland's accuracy and debutant Brendan Doggett's promising debut, which underscored Australia's fast-bowling depth.
Travis Head then delivered a breathtaking counterattack in the chase, smashing an 83-ball 123 to snatch victory with style, giving Australia a 1-0 lead. As the teams gear up for the Brisbane Test starting December 4, England will look to bounce back from their comprehensive defeat.
