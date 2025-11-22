Left Menu

Sol Campbell Reflects on Arsenal Glory and Indian Adventures

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell shares insights from his career, crediting manager Arsène Wenger's guidance and expressing admiration for India. Campbell highlights Wenger's impact on his success at Arsenal, his favorite spots in India, and his experiences against top players, cementing his status as a club legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:28 IST
Sol Campbell Reflects on Arsenal Glory and Indian Adventures
Sol Campbell (Photo: ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arsenal icon Sol Campbell has shed light on the invaluable guidance he received from former manager Arsène Wenger, which helped shape his illustrious career and impacted the club significantly. The football legend also unveiled his favorite locations in India, spotlighting Rajasthan's enchanting allure.

Campbell's switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal in July 2001, orchestrated personally by Wenger, marked a significant turning point. Despite potential backlash from Hotspur fans, Wenger recognized Campbell's potential as a robust defender and leader, incorporating him into Arsenal's influential 2003-04 squad.

Speaking candidly on JioHotstar, Campbell lauded Wenger's unique philosophy, which revitalized players and prolonged their careers. Reflecting on the Premier League's evolving landscape, he expressed contentment with family life in his post-football years. Campbell reminisced about facing and overcoming world-class opponents, a testament to his competitive spirit. Additionally, his love for Rajasthan's vibrant beauty and Mumbai's energetic pulse highlighted his fondness for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

