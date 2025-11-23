Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron Dance to Victory at Finlandia Trophy

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, a newly formed ice dance duo, claimed victory at the Finlandia Trophy, marking their second Grand Prix title and establishing themselves as serious contenders for Olympic gold. Their performance showcased a seamless blend of poise and precision, highlighted by a score of 124.29 points for the free program, culminating in an impressive total of 204.18 points.

Their success was juxtaposed with the achievements of other athletes in different categories. Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama secured the men's singles title despite a fall, continuing his streak of Grand Prix victories. Meanwhile, Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin triumphed in the pairs event, highlighting a diverse showcase of global talent.

The Grand Prix series will conclude with the Final in Nagoya, Japan, from December 4-7, with athletes like Japan's Chiba Mone and Amber Glenn of the U.S. striving to capitalize on their recent performances and claim victory on their home ice. Their journeys underscore the vibrancy and competitiveness of the ice skating world.