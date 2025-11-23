Left Menu

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron Dance to Victory at Finlandia Trophy

Newly formed ice dance duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron won the Finlandia Trophy, claiming their second Grand Prix title and setting their sights on Olympic gold. They scored an impressive 204.18 points, while other Japanese and German athletes excelled in their respective categories, leading to thrilling competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 01:26 IST
Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron Dance to Victory at Finlandia Trophy

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, a newly formed ice dance duo, claimed victory at the Finlandia Trophy, marking their second Grand Prix title and establishing themselves as serious contenders for Olympic gold. Their performance showcased a seamless blend of poise and precision, highlighted by a score of 124.29 points for the free program, culminating in an impressive total of 204.18 points.

Their success was juxtaposed with the achievements of other athletes in different categories. Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama secured the men's singles title despite a fall, continuing his streak of Grand Prix victories. Meanwhile, Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin triumphed in the pairs event, highlighting a diverse showcase of global talent.

The Grand Prix series will conclude with the Final in Nagoya, Japan, from December 4-7, with athletes like Japan's Chiba Mone and Amber Glenn of the U.S. striving to capitalize on their recent performances and claim victory on their home ice. Their journeys underscore the vibrancy and competitiveness of the ice skating world.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025