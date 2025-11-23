Left Menu

Malcolm Marx: A Springbok Triumph in World Rugby Awards

South African rugby player Malcolm Marx was named World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year, becoming the fourth Springbok to receive this accolade. Despite strong competition from teammates, Marx credited the award to his team's collective effort. Other winners included John Mitchell and Sophie de Goede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 03:35 IST
In a stellar achievement, South Africa's Malcolm Marx has been lauded as the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year, marking the fourth time a Springbok has clinched this prestigious honor. Marx's recognition comes seven years after his first nomination for the award.

Marx faced stiff competition from fellow Springbok stars Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ox Nche, along with French winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Nche was notably in contention to make history as the first prop to win the title. Marx joins the ranks of past South African winners Du Toit, Bryan Habana, and Schalk Burger.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, Marx stated the award was as much a victory for his teammates as for himself. Other standout accolades included New Zealand's Fabian Holland as Breakthrough Player and Canada's Sophie de Goede as World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

