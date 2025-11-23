Left Menu

France Seals Exciting Victory Over Australia in Autumn Rugby Clash

France defeated Australia 48-33 in a thrilling rugby match, concluding the Wallabies' first winless European tour in 67 years. The game featured moments of French skill and Australian resilience, highlighting players like Nicolas Depoortere and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Australia's Matthew Faessler and Tane Edmed also performed well.

23-11-2025
France emerged victorious over Australia with a 48-33 win in a dynamic rugby match, ending the Wallabies' first winless European tour in 67 years at the Stade de France. The game was both competitive and fluctuating, indicative of France's mixed performance during their November campaign.

The match saw French brilliance through tries from Nicolas Depoortere and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Despite the Wallabies' efforts, especially from Matthew Faessler and Tane Edmed, Australia was unable to maintain their momentum to the end. French captain Gregory Alldritt noted the need for defensive improvements, particularly in minimizing penalties.

France clinched the win with a notable solo effort by Bielle-Biarrey and a strong ending with Maxime Lamothe's try. The result was part of France's broader seasonal record, including a loss to South Africa and a win over Fiji.

