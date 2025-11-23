Lavelle's Heroics Lead Gotham FC to NWSL Triumph

In an unexpected twist, Gotham FC emerged victorious in the NWSL Championship with a 1-0 win over Washington Spirit at PayPal Park, San Jose. Rose Lavelle's late strike sealed the triumph for the eighth-placed regular season side, marking their second championship title.

Gotham's journey to victory began with a promising start, creating early opportunities but being consistently thwarted by Spirit's goalkeeper, Aubrey Kingsbury. The game saw both teams tussling for dominance, with Washington introducing Trinity Rodman in the second half to intensify their attack.

The match's sole goal came with only 10 minutes left, when Bruninha's exceptional dribble dissected Washington's defense, setting up Lavelle for a powerful finish. Her sixth goal of the season ensured Gotham's historic win, making them the first team to clinch the title from an eighth-place finish in the regular season.

