Free Tickets Announced for Junior Hockey World Cup Spectacle

In a bid to make international hockey more accessible, Hockey India announced free tickets for the upcoming men's junior World Cup. The event will take place from November 28 to December 10.

The tournament, also set to be hosted in Chennai, will see participation from 24 teams, marking it the largest junior World Cup to date.

According to HI president Dilip Tirkey, the initiative aims to attract students, young athletes, families, and hockey enthusiasts from Tamil Nadu and beyond, with virtual tickets available via the Ticketgenie website and Hockey India app.

(With inputs from agencies.)