Abhinav Deshwal Shines with Gold at Deaflympics Shooting Event

Abhinav Deshwal claimed India's 15th medal in shooting at the Deaflympics, winning gold in the 25m pistol event. He outscored Seung Hwa Lee from South Korea with a final score of 44. Abhinav previously equaled the World Deaf Qualification and Deaflympics records in qualification rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a moment of national pride, Abhinav Deshwal clinched India's 15th medal in shooting at the Deaflympics, earning the gold in the 25m pistol event. His exceptional score of 44 in the final edged out South Korea's Seung Hwa Lee, who concluded with a score of 43.

Deshwal's performance was a display of precision, starting the final with a series of flawless hits, and maintaining steady accuracy throughout. He ensured his lead with a sequence of remarkable shots, achieving multiple perfect rounds despite one low-scoring instance.

Earlier, in the qualification rounds, Abhinav equaled the World Deaf Qualification record and the Deaflympics record, scoring 575-13x. Fellow Indian shooter Chetan Hanmant Sapkal also exhibited commendable skill, finishing the qualification in second place with a score of 573-21x but ended up fifth in the final.

