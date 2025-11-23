Gennady Golovkin Assumes Presidency of World Boxing

Gennady Golovkin, the former middleweight champion and renowned Olympian, has taken the helm as the new president of World Boxing. The announcement came during the governing body's annual Congress in Rome on Sunday.

The Kazakh boxer, who was the sole candidate, replaces former president Boris van der Vorst, who opted not to seek another term. In his acceptance, Golovkin acknowledged the responsibility ahead, aiming to bolster Olympic boxing's reputation, especially leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

World Boxing was provisionally recognized by the International Olympic Committee earlier this year, following the expulsion of the International Boxing Association. It will now oversee the boxing competitions at the forthcoming Olympics, marking a pivotal transition in the sport's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)