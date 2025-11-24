Left Menu

The Pumas' Journey: Belief and Growth on the Rugby World Stage

Argentina's Pumas rugby team, inspired by past generations, have shown growth with a belief in World Cup victories. Despite challenges against northern hemisphere teams like England, they showcased resilience in their recent match, refining strategies and looking forward to the 2027 World Cup.

24-11-2025
Argentina's Pumas rugby team are living up to the faith instilled by Agustin Pichot's golden generation, which achieved a bronze medal at the 2007 World Cup. The team believes that with determination, they can achieve their World Cup dreams, leading to significant growth as a team.

Tomas de Vedia, part of that golden generation, recalls the emotional moments of 2007, emphasizing the belief that championship dreams drive progress. Fast forward 18 years, he sees the team having matured, no longer reliant on individual talent.

Despite a narrow defeat to England at Twickenham, the Pumas demonstrated potential. Coach Felipe Contepomi highlighted their strategic gameplay, essential for their preparation for the 2027 World Cup. The match showed Argentina's improving game plan and their determination to continue growing.

